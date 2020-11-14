Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

SZG stock opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.73 and a 200-day moving average of €12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. Salzgitter AG has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $774.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

