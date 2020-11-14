Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.50.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

