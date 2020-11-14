Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.60 ($52.47).

DPW stock opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.76. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

