Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

SARTF stock opened at $412.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $412.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit