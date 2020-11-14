Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SARTF stock opened at $412.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $412.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.