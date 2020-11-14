Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.00 ($8.24).

SHA stock opened at €6.56 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.55 and its 200-day moving average is €6.17. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

