Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit