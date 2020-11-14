Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

