Scotiabank Boosts Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $58.00

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCBOF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.24. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

