Scotiabank Increases Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target to $9.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

PINWF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.82.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

