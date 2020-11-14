Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

G24 stock opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.20.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

