SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $164.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.10.

SE opened at $181.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $187.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 61.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

