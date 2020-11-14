Seal Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,274.00 (SEAL)

Seal Finance (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Seal Finance has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seal Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $68.99 or 0.00433579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seal Finance has a total market capitalization of $240,500.42 and approximately $1,274.00 worth of Seal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00078907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00385566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.53 or 0.03353063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

About Seal Finance

Seal Finance (SEAL) is a token. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Seal Finance’s total supply is 3,486 tokens. The official website for Seal Finance is seal.finance . Seal Finance’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seal Finance

Seal Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

