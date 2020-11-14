Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SESN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

