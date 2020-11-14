Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

