Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

