Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $72.53 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

