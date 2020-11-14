Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.