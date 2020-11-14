Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.33 ($49.80).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.96 ($45.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

