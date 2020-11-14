Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

SIEN opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

