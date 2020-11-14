Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

