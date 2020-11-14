Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

