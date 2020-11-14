Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals has increased its dividend payment by 237.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.