SmartCash Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $61,582.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,908.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.99 or 0.02885213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.01619104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00395548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00721155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00394617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

