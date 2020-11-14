SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CWYUF stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

