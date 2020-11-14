SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CWYUF opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

