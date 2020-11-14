Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.29% of Smartsheet worth $17,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $1,389,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

