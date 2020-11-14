Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit