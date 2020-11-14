Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOLVY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

