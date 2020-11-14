Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
SRNE stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.61.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.
