Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SRNE stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after buying an additional 2,477,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after buying an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after buying an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

