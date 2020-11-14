SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperimus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $79,500,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day moving average of $336.68. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $396.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.