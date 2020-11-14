Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

NYSE SPE opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.