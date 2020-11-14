Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.
NYSE SPE opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
