Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868 over the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

