Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868 over the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 126,906 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 104.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 498,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit