Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.54 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

