Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.