Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $23.54 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

