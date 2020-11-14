Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Spin Master from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

SNMSF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

