Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $107,048,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

