SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.27.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

