Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STMP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com stock opened at $185.22 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,736 shares of company stock worth $51,826,100. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

