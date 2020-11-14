Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

STZHF stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

