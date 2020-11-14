Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Stelco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Stelco has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

