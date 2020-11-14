Stephens Initiates Coverage on Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Griffon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of GFF opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.23. Griffon has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 362,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 222,491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Griffon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,958,000 after purchasing an additional 259,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,079,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers.

