Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.48.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,158.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $28,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $71,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.