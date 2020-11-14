StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StoneX Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

SNEX stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20.

In other news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,801.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,958 shares of company stock worth $3,747,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

