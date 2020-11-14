StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SVI. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.15.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,500. In the last three months, insiders bought 172,356 shares of company stock valued at $513,399.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

