Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $231.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

