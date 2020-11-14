Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $21.56.
Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.16.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.
Read More: What is an economic bubble?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.