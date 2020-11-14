Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

