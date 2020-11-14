Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Superior Plus from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

