Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $11.75 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

