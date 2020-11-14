SVB Leerink Boosts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $56.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETNB. BidaskClub lowered 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 28.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 62.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

