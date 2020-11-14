SVB Leerink Boosts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $78.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE OSH opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

