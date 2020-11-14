Switch Market Capitalization Achieves $155,102.60 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Switch token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $155,102.60 and approximately $69,030.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00094332 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001245 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008289 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020614 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

