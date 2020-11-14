Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) PT Raised to $60.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TLND opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,480 shares of company stock worth $189,572. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

